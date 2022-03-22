Nashik sees 5 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 69

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,75,992 on Tuesday with the addition of five cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,024 people have been discharged post recovery, including two during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 69, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)