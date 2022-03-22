Left Menu

Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny's lawyers after sentencing

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:43 IST
Russian police detained two lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, shortly after a court sentenced him to nine years in prison on fraud and contempt of court charges, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.

The lawyers, Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev, had said Navalny would appeal the court's decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

