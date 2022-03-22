Police detain Kremlin critic Navalny's lawyers after sentencing
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:43 IST
Russian police detained two lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, shortly after a court sentenced him to nine years in prison on fraud and contempt of court charges, according to a Reuters reporter at the scene.
The lawyers, Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev, had said Navalny would appeal the court's decision.
