Police constable killed in gunfight with terrorists in Srinagar

A constable was killed and a terrorist injured in a brief shoot-out between police and the ultras in the Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the police had launched a covert operation in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists there.Police had information that three terrorists were roaming in a car.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:47 IST
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the police had launched a covert operation in the area after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

''Police had information that three terrorists were roaming in a car. A covert team of police was after them and a brief encounter took place in which a terrorist sustained a bullet injury,'' Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The police chief said selection grade constable Amir Hussain Lone of Kupwara was critically injured in the shoot-out.

''He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. We regret this, but we will soon neutralise the group,'' he said.

Kumar said the group was affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

''This was an LeT group consisting of Basit, who became a commander after the killing of Mehran. There was Rehan also and another terrorist. This group is behind the recent killings, including in Budgam. We have been tracking them and will soon neutralise them,'' he added.

On a spike in militant attacks, the IG said the security forces were conducting operations. ''So far this month, we have neutralised 11 hardcore terrorists, 12-13 of them have also been arrested. Our operations are on,'' he added.

