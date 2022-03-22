Left Menu

Indian Army contingent leaves for Ujbekistan for joint training exercise

The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the two armies, it noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Army contingent on Tuesday departed for Yangiarik in Uzbekistan for a joint training exercise with their Army with a focus on counter terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain, the Defence Ministry said.

The third edition of ''Dustlik'' exercise will taken place from Tuesday to March 31, it said in a statement.

The second edition of the joint training exercise between the two countries' armies was conducted in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand, in March last year. The first edition of the exercise was held at Uzbekistan in November 2019.

The Indian contingent that went on Tuesday comprises of a platoon strength of Grenadiers Regiment, the statement mentioned.

The Uzbekistan Army contingent comprises of the troops of the north-western military district, it added. ''The joint exercise would focus on counter terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under a United Nations mandate. The training schedule will focus primarily on sharing of tactical level drills and learning of best practices from each other,'' it stated.

The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the two armies, it noted.

