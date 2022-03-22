Left Menu

GM recalls 740,000 U.S. SUVs over headlight glare issue

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:57 IST
General Motors Co said Tuesday it will recall 740,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles to address a headlight glare problems after U.S. regulators rejected its request to avoid calling them back.

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied GM's 2019 petition to declare the issue inconsequential for GMC Terrain vehicles from the 2010 through 2017 model years. GM said the issue has been corrected in replacement parts and does not affect current generation vehicles. The automaker says it is still developing a fix.

