Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as bank stocks, Nike gain

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, as bank shares gained on growing bets of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve and sportswear maker Nike rose after upbeat quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.25 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,583.24.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.92 points, or 0.18%, at 4,469.10, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.97 points, or 0.20%, to 13,866.43 at the opening bell.

