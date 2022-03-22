MHA seeks report from West Bengal govt on killing of 8 people
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal government after eight people were found burnt to death in Birbhum district, officials said.
The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators of the crime.
In a communication, the ministry asked the West Bengal government to maintain law and order and ensure security of common people in view of the killings, officials said.
The state government has been asked to send a detailed factual report on the killings as early as possible, they said. Eight persons, including two children, died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses were gutted in a fire in Rampurhat in Birbhum district, police said.
The incident took place hours after the murder of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader on Monday, DGP Manoj Malaviya told reporters in Kolkata.
Malaviya said seven charred bodies were recovered from one of the burnt houses, while one injured person died in hospital.
