Karnataka to go ahead with Mekedatu Project, calls Tamil Nadu's resolution illegitimate

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that after a meeting with all party leaders, the government has decided to go ahead with the Mekedatu project.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:20 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated that after a meeting with all party leaders, the government has decided to go ahead with the Mekedatu project. He said, "Following meeting with all-party leaders, we've decided to go ahead with the Mekedatu project. The resolution passed by Tamil Nadu on Mekedatu Dam has no value, no legitimacy under law. It is a political stunt."

He added, "We will go ahead with the detailed project report (DPR) and get environment clearance and our government will work towards it." The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday had passed a resolution condemning the Karnataka Government's decision of going ahead with the construction of the Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery river.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

