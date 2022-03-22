Pak PM says OIC and China should partner up to find solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that the world was heading in the ''wrong'' direction characterised by a ‘Cold War’ and the politics of rival blocs, as he suggested that the Muslim countries and China should partner up to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the Parliament House here, Khan also talked about his concept of Muslim welfare state, Islamophobia and the global political affairs.

''The world is going to a Cold War and may be divided into blocs…The world is moving towards a direction which is worrisome for all of us,” Khan told the conference which is being attended by more than 600 delegates, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi as a special guest.

Khan suggested that the OIC foreign ministers should discuss how the body could ''mediate, try to bring about a ceasefire and an end to the conflict'' in Ukraine.

If the war continued, it would have ''great consequences for the world'', he cautioned.

Khan said that he would talk about it with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang about how the OIC, along with China, ''can influence the events in Ukraine and stop this and have some ceasefire and resolve this conflict''.

On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine’s breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

Khan also talked at length about the threat of Islamophobia which had kept increasing after 9/11 because the Muslims countries did nothing to combat the narrative of “Muslim terrorism” pedaled by the west.

''Unfortunately, we did nothing to against it (narrative)…The heads of Muslim countries should have taken some steps,” he said.

He said that there was nothing like “Islamic terrorism” and there was only one Islam which was based on universal brotherhood as preached by the Prophet more than 1,400 years ago. He said that by accepting the notion of ‘radical Islam’, one approves existence of extremism in Islam.

Khan also criticised former military ruler Pervez Musharraf without naming him for trying to popularise the notion of “enlightened moderation” in order to appease those who were criticizing Islam.

Welcoming the designation of March 15 as day to raise awareness about Islamophobia, Khan said that for the first time something tangible was done to recognise that it was a threat and a reality, especially in the west, and something should be done to eradicate Islamophobia.

Khan also said that Afghanistan may have humanitarian crisis due to sanctions and non-recognition of the government, impacting its capability to combat terrorism.

''This is the only way to stop international terrorism from the soil of Afghanistan, no other country can do it. The only hope is that Afghanistan is stable enough to control it,” he said.

Khan said that the world should help Afghans by involving them into the international community.

He said that pornography and easy accessibility for children was a huge challenge and it was resulting in sexual crimes.

The OIC session was also attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha, Islamic Development Bank President Muhammad Suleiman Al-Jasser among others. A video message by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also shown.

The Islamabad Ministerial will consider and adopt over 100 resolutions on a broad range of issues, including peace and security; economic development; cultural and scientific cooperation; and humanitarian, legal, administrative and financial matters, according to Foreign Office.

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan.

The 48th session of the CFM of the OIC is being held here under the theme of 'Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development'.

