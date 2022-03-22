Left Menu

ED action against Thackeray kin smacks of autocracy: Raut

The ED action against the brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with a money laundering investigation smacks of autocracy, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.The ED has said it has attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, Thackerays brother-in-law.BJP is taking such action in states where it is not in power.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:23 IST
ED action against Thackeray kin smacks of autocracy: Raut
The ED action against the brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in connection with a money laundering investigation smacks of autocracy, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

The ED has said it has attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, Thackeray's brother-in-law.

''BJP is taking such action in states where it is not in power. The objective is power,'' Raut said. This action by the central agency shows autocracy, he added.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said there was a political motive behind such action.

''The misuse of these resources (central agencies) is an important issue facing the nation today. This programme (action) has been undertaken with political motive, to harass some persons,'' Pawar said.

Earlier in the day, ED said it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 11 residential flats in Neelambari project, located in Thane near Mumbai, of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited. Patankar ''owns and controls'' Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Limited, it said.

The agency alleged funds that were allegedly siphoned off in a money laundering case being investigated against a company named Pushpak Bullion were ''parked'' in the real estate projects of Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd.

