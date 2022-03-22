Navalny lawyer says he and his colleague were released by police
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:25 IST
Two lawyers for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were released by police on Tuesday shortly after being detained, one of the lawyers, Vadim Kobzev, said on Twitter.
Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison after a Russian court earlier on Tuesday found him guilty of large-scale fraud and contempt of court.
