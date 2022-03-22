Jaishankar, US Under Secretary of State discuss bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine situation
A statement issued after the Shringla-Nuland talks held under the framework of India-US Foreign Office Consultations FOC had said both sides looked forward to the India-US 22 ministerial meeting.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said he held a ''good discussion'' with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on issues like ways to expand bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine situation.
The discussion came a day after delegation-level talks between Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Nuland, who is on a three-nation tour of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
''Pleased to meet @UnderSecStateP. Good discussion on expanding our bilateral cooperation, on South Asia, Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine situation,'' Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.
A statement issued after the Shringla-Nuland talks held under the framework of India-US Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) had said both sides looked forward to the India-US 2+2 ministerial meeting. The 2+2 defence and foreign ministerial talks were originally slated to be held in November.
