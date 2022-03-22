Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:46 IST
Cabinet nod to proposal to release certain category of prisoners as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
The Union Cabinet is learnt to have cleared a proposal to release certain category of prisoners incarcerated in jails as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative of the central government.

Sources aware of the decision said identified prisoners will be released on this Independence Day, the next Republic Day and August 15 next year.

Only a certain category of prisoners will be released for which detailed guidelines will be issued to state governments.

Those convicted of heinous crimes and facing death sentence will not come in the ambit of the programme, the sources said.

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The programme commenced on March 21, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to country's 75th anniversary of independence and will end on August 15, 2023.

