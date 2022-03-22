Ukraine raises $207 mln at bond auction for war effort, says finance ministry
Ukraine raised 6.04 billion hryvnias ($207 million) on Tuesday at its latest auction of local bonds to raise money for its fight against Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement.
After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues. ($1 = 29.2500 hryvnias)
