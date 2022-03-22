Poland pushes call for Russia to be excluded from G20

Poland said on Tuesday it had suggested to U.S. officials that Russia be excluded from the G20 group of major economies and that the suggestion had received a "positive response". Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak said in a statement that the matter had been discussed at meetings held in Washington last week.

"During the meetings with, among others, (U.S. Commerce Secretary) Gina Raimondo, we made a proposal to exclude Russia from the G20, which was met with a positive response and approval, and the matter is to be handed over to President (Joe) Biden," Nowak told reporters in Warsaw. There was no immediate response from the U.S. Department of Commerce. While not commenting specifically on the Polish statement, one U.S. source said separately that Russia had violated international norms and so there should be consequences for its dealings in multilateral forums.

