Left Menu

Poland pushes call for Russia to be excluded from G20

Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak said in a statement that the matter had been discussed at meetings held in Washington last week. "During the meetings with, among others, (U.S. Commerce Secretary) Gina Raimondo, we made a proposal to exclude Russia from the G20, which was met with a positive response and approval, and the matter is to be handed over to President (Joe) Biden," Nowak told reporters in Warsaw.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:55 IST
Poland pushes call for Russia to be excluded from G20
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland said on Tuesday it had suggested to U.S. officials that Russia be excluded from the G20 group of major economies and that the suggestion had received a "positive response". Polish Economic Development and Technology Minister Piotr Nowak said in a statement that the matter had been discussed at meetings held in Washington last week.

"During the meetings with, among others, (U.S. Commerce Secretary) Gina Raimondo, we made a proposal to exclude Russia from the G20, which was met with a positive response and approval, and the matter is to be handed over to President (Joe) Biden," Nowak told reporters in Warsaw. There was no immediate response from the U.S. Department of Commerce. While not commenting specifically on the Polish statement, one U.S. source said separately that Russia had violated international norms and so there should be consequences for its dealings in multilateral forums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022