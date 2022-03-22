Left Menu

Ukraine's central bank asks international banks to suspend all work in Russia

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:59 IST
Ukraine's central bank asks international banks to suspend all work in Russia
  • Ukraine

The governor of Ukraine's central bank called on all international banks on Tuesday to suspend the work of their branches and subsidiaries in Russia to increase financial pressure on the Kremlin over the invasion of Ukraine.

"It's important to increase pressure further on the aggressor to weaken its position," Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko was quoted as saying in a statement.

