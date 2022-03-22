Left Menu

Ireland expects 40,000 Ukrainian refugees by end of April

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-03-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 19:59 IST
Ireland expects 40,000 Ukrainian refugees by end of April
  • Ireland

Over 10,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Ireland and that is likely to increase to around 40,000 by the end of April, just under 1% of the country's 5 million population, Ireland's deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

Varadkar said the government would look to adapt event venues and military barracks as part of a drive to house the arrivals and warned that the influx would impact on public services and the country's finances. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

