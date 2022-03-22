Left Menu

Woman gangraped in Odisha's Kendrapara, two arrested

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:05 IST
Two migrant labourers have been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who hail from neighbouring West Bengal, invited the survivor for some work at their rented house in a village in Rajanagar police station area on Monday evening, and gagged and gangraped her, an officer said.

She informed her family about the incident, following which her father lodged a police complaint, he said.

The two accused were arrested after medical examination, and prima facie, it seems that the girl was gangraped, the officer said.

The accused, who were working as masons for the last six months, have been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code, and remanded to judicial custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

