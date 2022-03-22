PM Orban asks EU to disburse funds to Hungary, including loan under recovery fund
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:15 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has asked the head of the European Commission to disburse all EU funds allocated to the country including a loan under the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility, his press chief said on Tuesday.
According to a copy of the letter, dated March 18 and addressed to Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, sent to Reuters in an emailed reply, Orban said Hungary wanted to use the loan facility for defence, border control and humanitarian and other acute crisis management tasks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ursula Von der Leyen
- Commission
- Hungary
- European Commission
- Viktor Orban
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat: Assistant labour commissioner held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe
HC-appointed commission found 1,589 fake land registries in Sardar Sarovar dam rehabilitation process: Patkar
European Commission, EIB Group sign agreement to support investment projects in Europe
Pakistani media remains hostage to repressive tactics, says rights commission
MEIL to commission 15 oil and gas rigs for ONGC by May