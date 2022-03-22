Left Menu

Greek FM to undertake review of ties, discuss intl issue with Jaishankar on India visit: MEA

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be on a visit to India starting Tuesday night to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:26 IST
Greek FM to undertake review of ties, discuss intl issue with Jaishankar on India visit: MEA
  • Country:
  • India

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be on a visit to India starting Tuesday night to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest. At the invitation of the external affairs minister, Dendias will pay an official visit to India on March 22-23, 2022. This is the first visit of Foreign Minister Dendias to India, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

Noting that India and Greece enjoy close and friendly ties, rooted in a rich historical past, the MEA said the two ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest. The visiting dignitary will also call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The visit of the Greek foreign minister follows Jaishankar's visit to Athens in June last year. This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Greece, the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022