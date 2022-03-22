Greek FM to undertake review of ties, discuss intl issue with Jaishankar on India visit: MEA

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be on a visit to India starting Tuesday night to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest. At the invitation of the external affairs minister, Dendias will pay an official visit to India on March 22-23, 2022. This is the first visit of Foreign Minister Dendias to India, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

Noting that India and Greece enjoy close and friendly ties, rooted in a rich historical past, the MEA said the two ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest. The visiting dignitary will also call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The visit of the Greek foreign minister follows Jaishankar's visit to Athens in June last year. This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between India and Greece, the MEA said.

