Ukraine says 100,000 civilians want to escape Mariupol but cannot
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Tuesday at least 100,000 civilians wanted to escape from Mariupol in southern Ukraine but could not because of a lack of safe corridors out of the besieged port city.
She said shelling by Russian forces was also preventing rescue workers from accessing the site of a bombed theatre in Mariupol where city officials say hundreds were believed to be sheltering underground when it was hit by an air strike last week.
Russia has denied bombing the theatre or attacking civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Chinese brands stay put in Russia for now despite Western exodus
U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA
COLUMN-Global recession risks rise after Russia invades Ukraine: Kemp
Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas
U.S. Congress to 'explore' Russian oil ban, enact $10 bln in aid for Ukraine this week -House Speaker Pelosi