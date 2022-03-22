Left Menu

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh resigns from Congress

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress stating that the party is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:28 IST
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh resigns from Congress
Picture Courtsey: Vikramaditya Singh Official Twitter Handle . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress stating that the party is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. He added that the party remains disconnected from ground realities.

"My position on critical issues vis-a-vis J&K which reflect national interests do not align with that of Congress. The party remains disconnected from ground realities," tweeted Singh. In his resignation letter addressed to the Congress High Command, he wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress [INC] with immediate effect."

It is his belief that the INC is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022