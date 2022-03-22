Left Menu

TN committed to banning online gambling: Law Minister

Some ended up borrowing hefty loans while others committed suicide due to staggering losses, Palaniswami alleged.He recalled that his government had promulgated an ordinance in 2020 to ban online gambling but it was stayed by the Madras HC on August 3 last year.

Updated: 22-03-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:30 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it was committed to banning online gambling and that all efforts are on to invoke the existing laws to serve the purpose.

Chief Minister M K Stalin was fully aware of the evils of online gambling that destroyed several families, Law Minister S Regupathy said. The previous AIADMK government had promulgated an ordinance to ban online gambling ''in a hurry'' leading to the Madras High Court striking it down, he claimed.

''We have gone to the Supreme Court to uphold the law enacted by the AIADMK government. Let's hope that the apex court would deliver a good verdict on Tamil Nadu government's appeal against the Madras High Court order quashing the ban on online gambling,'' Regupathy told the Assembly responding to the call attention motion moved by AIADMK top leader and Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami.

The Minister declined to discuss further on the subject as the matter was sub judice.

Raising the issue, former chief minister Palaniswami asked the state government to take stern measures to ban online rummy as several families were getting ruined because their youth gambled and lost lakhs of rupees in the online game. ''Some ended up borrowing hefty loans while others committed suicide due to staggering losses,'' Palaniswami alleged.

He recalled that his government had promulgated an ordinance in 2020 to ban online gambling but it was stayed by the Madras HC on August 3 last year.

