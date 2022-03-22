At least one person killed in Palestinian attack in Israel -police, emergency services
At least one person was killed by a Palestinian attacker in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Tuesday and the assailant was shot to death, police and emergency services said. "A civilian took the initiative and shot and killed him." The Zaka emergency service said one woman was killed by the assailant and three other people were wounded.
