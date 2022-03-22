Odisha MLA ploughing SUV into crowd arrested after discharge from hospital

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:36 IST
Ten days after ploughing his SUV into a crowd leaving 22 people including 10 policemen injured, Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev was arrested on Tuesday and produced before the court following his discharge from the hospital.

Central Range IG, Narasingha Bhol, said that the MLA was produced before the District and Sessions Judge Court in Bhubaneswar and he will be taken on a transit remand for production at the JMFC court in Banapur in Khurda district.

As the legislator rammed his car into the crowd on March 12, angry people present at the spot thrashed the lawmaker, leaving him seriously injured. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

Other seriously injured people were admitted to the hospital and some of them later shifted to Bhubaneswar for better treatment.

The incident took place outside Banapur block office where elections for the block chairman's post was underway.

The Chilika MLA has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC. He is also accused of obstructing officers from discharging their duty.

The suspended BJD MLA has a history of unruly public behaviour. In September last year, Jagdev was suspended from the BJD after a video of him thrashing a BJP Dalit leader in Chilika area went viral. He was reportedly expelled from the party three months before the Banapur incident.

In August 2020, a junior engineer had registered a complaint alleging that Jagdev had misbehaved with him. In 2016, too, he had landed himself in controversy for allegedly assaulting a woman tehsildar.

