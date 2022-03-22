Top-seed Saumya Vig storms into last eight in AITA tennis tourney
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 20:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Top-seed Saumya Vig of Gujarat thrashed Rithika Rajasekhar 6-0, 6-0 to enter the quarterfinals of the singles event in the CTC-AITA women's tennis tournament here on Tuesday.
Second-seeded Janani Ramesh of Tamil Nadu rallied after losing the first set to beat state-mate Kaaviya Balasubramanian 3-6, 6-4, 6-0 to reach the last eight along with No.3 seed Vidula Reddy (Karnataka) and No.4 Chandana Potugari
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Vidula Reddy
- Tamil Nadu
- Janani Ramesh
- Kaaviya
- Gujarat
- Chandana Potugari
- CTC-AITA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM urges PM Modi to shelve India-based Neutrino Observatory project
Made COVID vaccination drive a movement in Tamil Nadu, says Minister Subramanian
Tamil Nadu logs 95 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Tamil Nadu: 3 held for robbing Madurai jeweller of Rs 2.5 crore
Tamil Nadu reports zero COVID-19 death for first time in 2 years