SC cautions against adopting shortcut approach, asks courts to decide all issues in dispute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday cautioned courts against adopting a ''shortcut approach'' in deciding cases and asked them to render findings on all issues as leaving some questions undecided ''burden'' appellate courts and needed re-adjudication.

The significant observations came in a verdict of the top court on a batch of appeals filed by Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Bengaluru challenging the decisions of the single and division benches of the Karnataka High Court setting aside the land acquisition proceedings in a case.

A bench of justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna relied upon a constitution bench judgement in the case of Indore Development Authority and termed as ''unsustainable'' the decisions of the high court.

The top court set aside the high court verdicts by which it was held that the acquisition of 172 acres 22 guntas of land, owned by Jamanlal Bajaj Seva Trust, by the APMC had lapsed under the 2013 law on land acquisition.

''The courts should adjudicate on all the issues and give its findings on all the issues and not pronounce the judgment only on one of the issues. As such it is the duty cast upon the courts to adjudicate on all the issues and pronounce the judgment on all the issues rather than adopting a shortcut approach and pronouncing the judgment on only one issue.

''By such a practice, it would increase the burden on the appellate court and in many cases if the decision on the issue decided is found to be erroneous and on other issues there is no adjudication and no findings recorded by the court, the appellate court will have no option but to remand the matter for its fresh decision,'' said Justice Shah in the 34-page judgement.

Therefore, to avoid such an eventuality, the courts have to adjudicate on all the issues raised in a case and render findings and the judgment on all the issues involved, it said.

The apex court also deprecated the trend of land owners filing fresh cases seeking lapse of acquisition under a provision of the 2013 Land Acquisition law even after unsuccessful challenges to the same in past and said that they cannot take benefit later.

Referring to the circumstances of the case, the verdict was critical of the fact that the single judge bench of the high court, which had shortlisted various issues for adjudication while dealing with the pleas against the land acquisition, however, dealt with the question whether the acquisition proceedings have lapsed under the law.

Unfortunately, the high court did not give findings on the other issues or grounds and disposed of the petitions considering only one relief, it said, adding ''we are of the opinion that the high court ought to have considered the other issues and ought to have given the findings on other issues also.'' Setting aside the judgement with regard to lapse of the land acquisition proceedings, the top court remanded the matter back to the single judge bench of the high court for adjudication on the issues, which were left unanswered in its verdict, by the end of 2022.

The judgement also referred to the filing of fresh cases seeking lapse of acquisition under a provision of the 2013 land acquisition law by land owners even after unsuccessful challenges to the same in the past.

''There has been a trend of land owners filing fresh cases seeking lapse of acquisition on the basis of Section 24(2) of the Act, 2013, although such land owners may have earlier unsuccessfully filed writ petitions challenging the acquisition notifications.

''Such land owners may have had the benefit of interim orders of stay of further proceedings in the acquisition process or is possession resulting in a delay in the making of the award and payment/deposit of the compensation and consequently in taking over possession of the acquired land,'' it said.

On account of delay in the passing of the award, owing to interim orders of courts, the land owners cannot later take advantage of such delays in getting verdicts declaring lapse of acquisition proceedings.

