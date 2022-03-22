HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: Nation: CAL16 WB-3RDLD CHARRED BODIES Bengal on boil: 2 children among 8 charred to death in Birbhum district Kolkata: In an alleged manifestation of intra-party feud in West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, eight persons including two children were charred to death in Birbhum district on Tuesday, soon after the ''murder'' of a local leader of the party.

DEL99 MHA-LD BENGAL MHA seeks report from West Bengal govt on killing of 8 people in Birbhum New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought a report from the West Bengal government after eight people were found burnt to death in Birbhum district, officials said.

DEL90 INDIA-AUS-LD STATEMENT India, Aus call for inclusive Indo-Pacific region with territorial integrity of all states respected New Delhi: Amid China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, India and Australia have underlined their commitment to an inclusive and prosperous region in which the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states is respected and countries are free from military, economic and political coercion.

DEL69 CONG-LD SONIA-G23 After Azad, Sonia meets Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari of G-23; more meetings expected in coming days New Delhi: Days after meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met some more leaders of the G-23 grouping including Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari at her residence and held discussions on resolving internal party issues.

PAR18 LS-MAHUA-LD GLADIATOR BJP turned Parliament into Rome's Colosseum where PM enters 'like gladiator': Mahua Moitra in LS New Delhi: TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Tuesday slammed the BJP in Lok Sabha, saying its government has turned Parliament into Rome's Colosseum where the prime minister enters ''like a gladiator'' to the chants of 'Modi, Modi', an apparent reference to the welcome he received from the ruling party members after the victory in four states.

DEL103 AVI-COVID-REGULATIONS Covid regulation for air travels relaxed: No PPE kit for cabin crew, pat-down search reintroduced New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has relaxed COVID-19-related regulations stating that cabin crew members need not wear PPE kit, airlines need not keep three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies and security personnel at airports can resume pat-down search of passengers. By Deepak Patel DEL101 ABDULLAH-KASHMIR FILES Farooq Abdullah terms 'Kashmir Files' as propaganda, demands setting up of Truth and Reconciliation Commission New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday broke his silence on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, saying the film was far from reality and nothing but ''propaganda'' to polarise the nation.

DEL97 LSQ-PM KISAN Over Rs 4,350 cr transferred to ineligible beneficiaries under PM-KISAN scheme; advisory issued to states for refunds: Govt New Delhi: More than Rs 4,350 crore has been transferred to ineligible beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN scheme and an advisory has been issued to states for getting refunds, the government said on Tuesday.

DEL80 JK-2NDLD FIRING Police constable killed in gunfight with terrorists in Srinagar Srinagar: A constable was killed and a terrorist injured in a brief shoot-out between police and the ultras in the Soura area of Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

MDS7 TN-PANEL-OPS SASIKALA OPS backs testimony giving clean chit to V K Sasikala, hails her as 'Chinnamma' Chennai: The testimony of senior officials ruling out conspiracy by V K Sasikala or her family against late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is correct, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam said here on Tuesday in his deposition before an inquiry panel. Business: PETROL-LPG-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel price hiked by 80 paise; LPG at record high after Rs 50 rise New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each while domestic cooking gas LPG rates were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder as state oil firms ended an over four-and-a-half month election-related hiatus in rate revision.

Foreign: FGN70 CHINA-PLANE-CRASH-3RDLD SURVIVORS No survivors found in plane crash: Chinese official Beijing/Nanning: Over a day after a passenger aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in a mountainous area in south China, a Chinese official said on Tuesday that no survivors have been found, official media here reported.

FGN68 RUSSIA-UKRAINE-3RDLD WAR Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages Kyiv: Ukraine said it retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, as Russian forces squeezed other areas near the capital and pressed their attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)