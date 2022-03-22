Domestic gas cylinder racket busted in Gurugram village

A joint team of the CM Flying Squad and district food supply department on Tuesday busted a gang engaged in black marketing of domestic gas cylinders in Sector 18 area, police here said. Two accused were arrested from the spot and team recovered 70 filled cylinders and 10 empty cylinders from their possession, they said.

According to police, the accused used to buy cylinders from Delhi and sold here skimming the margin, police said. An FIR has been registered at Sector 18 Police Station against the two men identified as Surdeep and Rajkumar, both residents of Delhi, they said. The arrests were made following a tip-off police received about illegal sale of gas cylinders in Sarhaul village in Sector 18 area, a senior police officer said. Following the information, the join team raided the spot and arrested the two men in the act of unloading cylinders from a tempo, said DSP Inderjeet Yadav of the CM Flying Squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)