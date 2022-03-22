Left Menu

'Cowboys for Trump' founder guilty of role in U.S. Capitol riot-judge

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:32 IST
'Cowboys for Trump' founder guilty of role in U.S. Capitol riot-judge

A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" was found guilty by a judge on Tuesday of joining the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol, a second straight win at trial for the Justice Department.

Following a two-day non-jury trial, a federal judge in the District of Columbia said the defendant, Couy Griffin, was guilty of a misdemeanor offense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022