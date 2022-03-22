'Cowboys for Trump' founder guilty of role in U.S. Capitol riot-judge
Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:32 IST
A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" was found guilty by a judge on Tuesday of joining the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol, a second straight win at trial for the Justice Department.
Following a two-day non-jury trial, a federal judge in the District of Columbia said the defendant, Couy Griffin, was guilty of a misdemeanor offense.
