Three held for throwing grenade on CRPF camp in J-K

Three people were arrested in connection with a grenade throwing incident in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday Police based on reliable sources picked up one suspect, identified as Fazil-bin-Rashid, a resident of Melhura in Shopian, in connection with the incident, a police spokesman said.

During questioning, Rashid disclosed that he was working with one active terrorist namely Basit Ahmed of Frisal Kulgam who was linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). On his instructions, he threw a grenade at Babapora camp of CRPF on March 19 in which one CRPF Jawan was injured, he said.

The spokesman said Rashid disclosed that he lobbed the grenade as a task given by Ahmed in order to join terrorist ranks.

“During further questioning, he disclosed the name of another accused person, identified as Qaiser Zahoor Khan, Nowpora Safakadal, Srinagar. On Khan’s disclosure, incriminating material, arms and ammunition including three Chinese pistols, six magazines, four grenades and 30 rounds were recovered,” he said.

All the three accused persons involved in the terror crime have been arrested and further investigation is on, the spokesman added.

