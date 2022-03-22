Left Menu

Calcutta HC judge recuses himself from Kamal Nath's case

The matter arose from income tax raids in multiple states, including West Bengal, in the premises of people allegedly linked to Nath in April 2019, when he was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.The raids were conducted in connection with a notice issued to the senior Congress leader by the IT authorities.Nath had moved the high court challenging the IT departments decision to transfer his case to Delhi, the IT authoritys counsel Smarajit Roy Chowdhury said.Justice Md Nizamuddin on Tuesday recused himself from the case on personal ground and directed that the matter be placed before the chief justice.

Justice Md Nizamuddin of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a petition by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath against the Income Tax authorities in connection with the IT department's decision to transfer his case from Kolkata to Delhi. The matter arose from income tax raids in multiple states, including West Bengal, in the premises of people allegedly linked to Nath in April 2019, when he was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The raids were conducted in connection with a notice issued to the senior Congress leader by the IT authorities.

Nath had moved the high court challenging the IT department's decision to transfer his case to Delhi, the IT authority's counsel Smarajit Roy Chowdhury said.

Justice Md Nizamuddin on Tuesday recused himself from the case on ''personal ground'' and directed that the matter be placed before the chief justice. Soon after the 2019 raids, Nath had termed the Income Tax department raids as ''politically motivated.'' PTI AMR NN NN

