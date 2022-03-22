China continues to be silent on permitting stranded Indian students’ return

China continues to be silent on the return of over 23,000 Indian students who are stuck back home due to COVID-19 visa and flight bans amid reports that Beijing is permitting foreign students of several countries to re-join their studies.

Asked about China permitting the return of students from Pakistan, Thailand, Solomon Islands, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing that permission is being granted based on the needs of the students.

“The Chinese government attaches high importance to the issue of foreign students returning to China to pursue their studies,” he said.

“On the basis of ensuring sound epidemic prevention and control, it is coordinating arrangement for a small number of foreign students with actual needs to return to China in light of the changing international epidemic situation and the characteristics of the students’ majors,” Wang said.

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, were stuck in India for the last two years, and Beijing is yet to permit them to return despite repeated requests from the students and the Indian Embassy here.

