Left Menu

China continues to be silent on permitting stranded Indian students’ return

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:37 IST
China continues to be silent on permitting stranded Indian students’ return
  • Country:
  • China

China continues to be silent on the return of over 23,000 Indian students who are stuck back home due to COVID-19 visa and flight bans amid reports that Beijing is permitting foreign students of several countries to re-join their studies.

Asked about China permitting the return of students from Pakistan, Thailand, Solomon Islands, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing that permission is being granted based on the needs of the students.

“The Chinese government attaches high importance to the issue of foreign students returning to China to pursue their studies,” he said.

“On the basis of ensuring sound epidemic prevention and control, it is coordinating arrangement for a small number of foreign students with actual needs to return to China in light of the changing international epidemic situation and the characteristics of the students’ majors,” Wang said.

Over 23,000 Indian students, mostly studying medicine, were stuck in India for the last two years, and Beijing is yet to permit them to return despite repeated requests from the students and the Indian Embassy here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022