NCW sends 3-member team to Rajasthan's Dholpur to inquire about investigation into 'gangrape of 26-year-old woman'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent a three-member team to Rajasthan's Dholpur to inquire about the investigation into a matter where a 26-year-old woman was "gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her children and husband", said a press note by NCW. "The Commission's three-member team will meet the victim and her family and will hold a meeting with the concerned Station House Officer, Superintendent of Police and Investigating officer to inquire about the investigation conducted in the matter," added the press note.

The Commission had taken cognisance of the reported crime on March 19. The Chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director-General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR against the unidentified accused persons and to arrest them at the earliest, as per the press note. The Commission, in its letter, had also sought the best medical treatment for the victim and security for the victim and her family.

"The Commission has also received an interim action taken report from the Rajasthan police stating that FIR has been registered under relevant provisions; however, it was informed that the accused are yet to be arrested," stated the press note. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

