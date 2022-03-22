Indian Army contingent departs for joint training exercise in Uzbekistan

An Indian Army contingent has departed for a joint training exercise with Uzbekistan Army, informed the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday. The third edition of the exercise, titled EX-DUSTLIK would be conducted at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan from March 22 to March 31. The Indian contingent which comprises a platoon strength of Grenadiers Regiment departed for the exercise would be joining the Uzbekistan Army contingent represented by troops of the North-Western Military District.

"The joint exercise would focus on Counter-Terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under a United Nations Mandate. The training schedule will focus primarily on sharing tactical level drills and learning best practices from each other. The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between two armies. The exercise will culminate in a 24-hour long validation exercise which will be a testbed for the soldiers of both armies as they would be undergoing the challenges of simulated operations in such scenarios." stated the official release by the Ministry of Defence. The Grenadiers Battalion nominated for the exercise is one of the highly decorated battalions of the Indian Army and has the unique distinction of participating in almost all the Pre and Post Independence Operations. The unit has been awarded eight Pre-Independence Battle Honours. Post Independence, it has earned theatre honour 'Rajasthan' in the 1965 war and battle honour 'JARPAL' in the 1971 war.

The last edition of DUSTLIK was conducted in Ranikhet (Uttarakhand) in March 2021. (ANI)

