Lalu Prasad shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi

Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad was shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi on Tuesday night from Ranchi after his health condition deteriorated, official sources said.

He is admitted in the emergency department and will be evaluated by a team of doctors from the departments of cardiology, nephrology and medicine among others, they said.

Prasad was brought to the facility around 9 pm, the sources said.

A medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi referred the former Bihar chief minister to AIIMS, New Delhi.

Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years' imprisonment and fined Rs 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in the fodder scam.

The court had convicted him on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after virtually hearing the arguments.

''Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl,'' Dr Vidyapati, who headed the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat him, said in Ranchi.

The ebullient politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems.

''His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity,'' Dr Vidyapati said.

