2 die falling in drain in posh south Delhi

Two bodies were recovered on Tuesday evening from a drain near the India International Centre in central Delhi, authorities said. They said the identity of the victims was yet to be ascertained as both bodies were bloated and were highly decomposed. According to fire officials, they received the information at 6.24 pm about two persons falling into a drain near Kothi number 57 in Lodhi Estate area. A total of three fire tenders were rushed to the site to rescue the victims, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)