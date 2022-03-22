U.S. Commerce chief says has nothing to report on steel talks

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday she had no news to report on negotiations with Britain over U.S. steel tariffs, despite reports that she will meet with UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to finalize a deal to resolve the long-running trade dispute.

Raimondo made the comment to reporters following a meeting on Capitol Hill.

