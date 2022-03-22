Left Menu

U.S. Commerce chief says has nothing to report on steel talks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:03 IST
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday she had no news to report on negotiations with Britain over U.S. steel tariffs, despite reports that she will meet with UK Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan to finalize a deal to resolve the long-running trade dispute.

Raimondo made the comment to reporters following a meeting on Capitol Hill.

