Oman FM to visit India on Mar 23-24, undertake review of strategic partnership with EAM

Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Hamad Hamood Al Busaidi will be on a two-day visit to India starting Wednesday during which he will hold talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar and undertake a comprehensive review of the progress made in bilateral strategic partnership.

The ministers will meet on March 23 evening. They will also exchange views on recent regional and international developments, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

This will be the first visit of Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi to India in his capacity as the foreign minister of Oman, it said.

India and Oman have continued close cooperation during the Covid pandemic and have maintained high-level contacts, the MEA said.

India is among Oman's top trading partners and bilateral trade for the current financial year (FY 2021-2022) so far is almost USD 7.5 billion. People-to-people ties is another important facet of the bilateral relationship as Oman is home to approximately 6,20,000 Indian nationals, the statement said.

