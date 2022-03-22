Left Menu

Oman FM to visit India on Mar 23-24, undertake review of strategic partnership with EAM

Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Hamad Hamood Al Busaidi will be on a two-day visit to India starting Wednesday during which he will hold talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar and undertake a comprehensive review of the progress made in bilateral strategic partnership.The ministers will meet on March 23 evening.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:03 IST
Oman FM to visit India on Mar 23-24, undertake review of strategic partnership with EAM
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr Hamad Hamood Al Busaidi will be on a two-day visit to India starting Wednesday during which he will hold talks with his counterpart S Jaishankar and undertake a comprehensive review of the progress made in bilateral strategic partnership.

The ministers will meet on March 23 evening. They will also exchange views on recent regional and international developments, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

This will be the first visit of Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi to India in his capacity as the foreign minister of Oman, it said.

India and Oman have continued close cooperation during the Covid pandemic and have maintained high-level contacts, the MEA said.

India is among Oman's top trading partners and bilateral trade for the current financial year (FY 2021-2022) so far is almost USD 7.5 billion. People-to-people ties is another important facet of the bilateral relationship as Oman is home to approximately 6,20,000 Indian nationals, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022