Auto-rickshaw driver hit by speeding BMW in east Delhi, dies

A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by an allegedly speeding BMW car on Delhi-Meerut Highway in the eastern part of the city, police said on Tuesday. Police rushed to the spot and found one black BMW and one auto-rickshaw in damaged condition, and no drivers, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:14 IST
A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by an allegedly speeding BMW car on Delhi-Meerut Highway in the eastern part of the city, police said on Tuesday. The incident was reported on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, they said. Police rushed to the spot and found one black BMW and one auto-rickshaw in damaged condition, and no drivers, they said. During enquiry, it was revealed that the injured auto driver was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. He was identified as Sher Mohammad, a resident of Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said. A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) was registered at Pandav Nagar Police Station and investigation was taken up to find the culprit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said. In its investigation, police zeroed in on one Anoop Gaba, a resident of Vivek Vihar, who was apprehended.

Gaba confessed during interrogation that he was driving the car and was with his son at the time of the incident, the DCP said. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after post mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

