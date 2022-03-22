COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group to start in MP on Wed

The COVID-19 vaccination programme for children in the 12-14 age group will begin in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

The official said all children born in 2008 and 2009 are eligible for Corbevax vaccine jabs along with those who were born in 2010 and had completed 12 years of age. Additional Chief Secretary (health) Mohammad Suleiman asked district collectors to ensure vaccination sessions are organised only in government health centres and schools.

The drive for this segment will be launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from a government school near Old Campion ground in Bhopal.

Those born in 2008, 2009 and up to March 15, 2010 will be given Corbevax vaccine, National Health Mission director Santosh Shukla said in a statement earlier.

