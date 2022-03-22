Left Menu

DAC accords Acceptance of Necessity for capital acquisition proposals of Armed Forces

AoNs accorded by DAC include procurement of Night Sight (Image Intensifier), Light Vehicles GS 4X4, Air Defence Fire Control Radar (Light) and GSAT 7B Satellite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:20 IST
DAC accords Acceptance of Necessity for capital acquisition proposals of Armed Forces
Representative Image(Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), in its meeting of 22nd March 2022 held under the Chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for Capital Acquisition proposals of Armed Forces amounting to Rs 8,357 crore. As an impetus to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', all of these proposals have been approved under 'Buy (Indian IDDM)' category with focus on indigenous design & development and manufacturing in India.

AoNs accorded by DAC include procurement of Night Sight (Image Intensifier), Light Vehicles GS 4X4, Air Defence Fire Control Radar (Light) and GSAT 7B Satellite. Acquisition of these equipment and systems will enhance operational preparedness of Armed Forces by providing better visibility, enhanced mobility, improved communication and increased capability of detecting enemy aircraft.

In a path-breaking initiative to encourage innovation, the DAC also accorded consolidated AoN for procurements amounting to Rs 380.43 crore from the iDEX startups and MSMEs.

To accelerate the pace of indigenisation,achieve self-reliance in defence and to facilitate Ease of Doing Business for defence industry, DAC approved effecting the following policy initiatives in the DAP-2020:

All modernisation requirements of defence forces to be indigenously sourced and import to be resorted to only as exception.

To reduce financial burden on defence industry, requirement of IPBG is to be dispensed with and Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) to be introduced as bid security and PCIP cover upto contract stage. EMD will be applicable only for proposals of Rs 100 Cr and above and MSMEs & Startups will be exempted from EMD.

Vendors whose products are successfully trial evaluated will be provided a certificate to that effect.

iDEX and Make II procedures have been simplified thereby compressing timelines and ensuring early placement of contracts on successful iDEX and Make II vendors.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022