Left Menu

Saurabh Bharadwaj nominated as new Delhi Jal Board vice chairman

AAP MLA from the Greater Kailash constituency Saurabh Bharadwaj has been nominated as the vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.Bharadwaj will succeed Raghav Chadha who filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Punjab on Monday.Short of words to thank my leader Sh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:25 IST
Saurabh Bharadwaj nominated as new Delhi Jal Board vice chairman
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MLA from the Greater Kailash constituency Saurabh Bharadwaj has been nominated as the vice chairman of the Delhi Jal Board.

Bharadwaj will succeed Raghav Chadha who filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Punjab on Monday.

''Short of words to thank my leader Sh. @ArvindKejriwal ji for giving this responsibility. All that I know about administration & public service, I have learnt it from our CM sir,'' the Greater Kailash MLA tweeted on Tuesday.

Chadha, the Rajendra Nagar MLA, assumed charge as DJB VC after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in Delhi for a third term in 2019. When elected to Rajya Sabha, Chadha has to vacate his assembly seat.

During his tenure as DJB VC, Chadha vociferously raised issues pertaining to polluted water from neighbouring states draining into the Yamuna and excess ammonia in the river water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022