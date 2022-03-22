Left Menu

Infant found dead in oven: DCW issues notice to police

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW on Tuesday issued a notice to the city police seeking a detailed action taken report in the killing of a two-month-old girl whose body was found in a microwave oven in Chirag Dilli area.The infant was spotted inside the oven by a neighbour on Monday and her mother was arrested on Tuesday.The horrific incident was reported from Chirag Delhi area...

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to the city police seeking a detailed action taken report in the killing of a two-month-old girl whose body was found in a microwave oven in Chirag Dilli area.

The infant was spotted inside the oven by a neighbour on Monday and her mother was arrested on Tuesday.

''The horrific incident was reported from Chirag Delhi area... Seeing the severity of the matter, the commission immediately issued a notice to Delhi Police,'' the DCW said.

Through the notice, the commission has asked the Delhi Police to provide details regarding the FIR registered and the accused arrested in the matter. The Delhi Police has been given time till March 25 to provide a detailed action taken report in the matter to the commission.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, ''This is completely inhuman and strictest punishment should be given to those who have committed this barbaric act. I have issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking stringent action in the matter. I have given 48 hours to the Delhi Police for investigating and producing a detailed action taken report in the matter.'' PTI SLB SMN SMN

