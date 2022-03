Fighting rages in Ukraine's Mariupol, says regional governor

A regional governor in Ukraine said on Tuesday Russian and Ukrainian forces were fighting in the city of Mariupol, and accused Russian troops of firing indiscriminately at residential areas and Ukrainian military targets.

Russian denies targeting civilians.

Speaking on national television, Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said civilians were coming under Russian fire as well as troops of Ukraine's Azov military unit.

