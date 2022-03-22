Left Menu

J&K LG visits SMHS Hospital to enquire about condition of non-local labourers injured in militant attacks

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:49 IST
J&K LG visits SMHS Hospital to enquire about condition of non-local labourers injured in militant attacks
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the SMHS Hospital here to enquire about the condition of two non-local labourers who were injured in separate militant attacks in Pulwama district.

Bisujeet Kumar from Bihar and Muhammad Akram from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh suffered injuries in the terrorist attacks in Pulwama and Tral.

The Lieutenant Governor met the injured labourers and assured them of the best possible treatment, the spokesman said.

Dr Samia Rashid, the principal of Government Medical College, briefed Sinha about the condition of the injured and the treatment being provided to them.

Condemning the terrorist attacks on civilians, Sinha asserted that the government is determined to eliminate terrorism and the perpetrators of such despicable terror attacks will be brought to justice soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

