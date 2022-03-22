Left Menu

Man shows Pune cops how he managed to escape from lock-up; demo video goes viral

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:54 IST
An accused who escaped through the bars of the lock-up of a Pune police station and was nabbed sometime later gave a demo of his feat to the police, who videoed it to plug the gap.

The lean framed man escaped from Chakan police station on Monday but was nabbed some hours later, an official said.

The video shot by the police has gone viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

