Man shows Pune cops how he managed to escape from lock-up; demo video goes viral

An accused who escaped through the bars of the lock-up of a Pune police station and was nabbed sometime later gave a demo of his feat to the police, who videoed it to plug the gap.

The lean framed man escaped from Chakan police station on Monday but was nabbed some hours later, an official said.

The video shot by the police has gone viral on social media.

