Nagpur: LPG cylinder leaks, man dies of burn injuries

A 49-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries after an LPG cylinder leaked in Imambada area of Nagpur, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Shyam Jangde, he said.

He was rushed to GMCH where he died while undergoing treatment, the Imambada police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)