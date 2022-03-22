Union Home Secretary inaugurates 8th INTERPOL Liaison Officers conference-2022 at CBI HQ

The Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday inaugurated the one-day 8th Interpol Liaison Officers' Conference organised on a virtual platform. The conference that was themed on "Tracking Crime and Criminals Globally" has been organised by CBI which is the National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL in India.

The participants including Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs) from States, Union Territories, other Law Enforcement Agencies and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) attended the conference. The Home Secretary in his inaugural address said that this year 8th ILOs conference has been organized on the relevant theme of "Tracking Crime and Criminals Globally".

He emphasised that during the last two decades, rapid technological transformations have increased the complexity of police investigations and enhanced the need for international assistance in criminal matters. Having an effective international cooperation mechanism, Bhalla said, both through formal channels such as MLAT & LR and informal channels like INTERPOL has become very important in the present scenario. He also underlined that combating challenges posed by transnational organised crime requires increased operational cooperation and coordination among the law enforcement agencies across the world especially to track criminals, exchange information on criminal activities and locate the proceeds of crime.

Bhalla emphasised that ILOs play a key coordinating role in the execution of Letters of Request and Mutual Legal Assistance Requests from other countries which are forwarded to them for execution. Union Home Secretary also informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued comprehensive guidelines on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. These guidelines have provided a detailed process for seeking assistance from abroad by sending Court issued Letter of Request and also the MHA issued Mutual Legal Assistance Requests.

Further, he added, these guidelines have also provided a detailed outline for examination of witnesses using the latest technical means. Templates for drafting meaningful requests has also been provided. Bhalla further stated that Govt of India has given in-principle approval for joining Interpol Global Academy and CBI Academy is expected to shortly join the Interpol Global Academy Network, making it a regional hub for providing various specialized training courses of INTERPOL.

On the occasion, CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal emphasised that CBI as a premier investigative agency have substantial experience in investigating complex crimes with international linkages and is making efforts to secure foreign located evidence. "Digital evidence is getting primacy for successful investigation and prosecution of criminal offences", he added.

ILOs' conferences are being organised by the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) of CBI since 2003. Seven Conferences have been organised so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)