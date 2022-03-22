Left Menu

Former minister Yogendra Sau, his wife former MLA Nirmala Devi convicted in Jharkhand's Barkagaon shooting case

Former minister Yogendra Sau and his wife former MLA Nirmala Devi have been convicted in the state's famous Barkagaon shooting case.

Former minister Yogendra Sau, his wife former MLA Nirmala Devi convicted in Jharkhand's Barkagaon shooting case
Former minister Yogendra Sau and his wife former MLA Nirmala Devi have been convicted in the state's famous Barkagaon shooting case. The hearing on the quantum of punishment will be held on March 24.

In the case, where former minister Yogendra Sau, his wife former MLA Nirmala Devi had been convicted, their son Ankit Raj has been acquitted. The verdict was given by the court of Additional Justice Vishal Srivastava. During the last hearing, the judgment was reserved after the arguments from both sides were completed.

Yogendra Sao and former MLA Nirmala Devi, along with the local villagers, organized the Shroud Satyagraha against the proposal of a mining plant by the NTPC in the year 2015. Several rounds of talks were held to stop the protests but the administration could not succeed.

The agitators even tried to stop the machines engaged in mining work. Consequently, Nirmala Devi was arrested. Enraged by the arrest of Nirmala Devi, the villagers started pelting stones at the officials. During the chaos, the villagers helped Nirmala Devi abscond from the police custody.

Consequently, the police resorted to lathi-charge and firing at the crowd. In the clash between agitators and the administration, several people had died. Out of the several cases that were registered, Yogendra Sao has been acquitted in 11 cases but was convicted in one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

